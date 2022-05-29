Sunday, May 29, 2022
Hilda Dokubo Laments Ongoing Killing of Twins and Triplets in Some Nigerian Communities

Hilda Dokubo is perplexed that despite the advancement in science, technology and knowledge base, some communities in the great nation that is Nigeria still practise the dastardly act of killing children.

The actress took to her Instagram to speak on the inhumane practice of communities where they still kill twins, triplets and children whose mothers die in childbirth.

Hilda posted a video where she went with a group of actors to a home where some of these rescued children are taken to as she shared her hopes that the government wil rise to its responsibility of protecting the lives of these innocents.

 

 

