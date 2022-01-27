Hiker Falls to Death While Taking Selfie on Mountain Peak in Arizona

A 21-year-old hiker, identified as Richard Jacobson, reportedly fell to his death while taking a selfie on a peak in the Superstition Mountains area of Arizona.

According to this report from CBS News, the hiker was founded dead after “slipping while taking a selfie” and falling nearly 700 feet to his death. He reportedly had been camping with a fellow hiker in the area, and local authorities later specify that Jacobson’s body was found below the top of Flatiron near Lost Dutchman State Park.

“Mr. Jacobson went to go take a photograph with himself and the city skyline in the background, and he lost his footing, and he slipped, and he fell,” Sgt. Doug Peoble with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue division told regional outlet KTVK.

Jacobson’s body was later recovered with assistance from an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Watch the report:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...