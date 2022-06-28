Hijab: Lawyer dressed as traditionalist shut out of Lagos Court

The Lagos Federal High Court presided over by Justice Tijani Ringim has declined to hear the two cases of the human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omihrhobo, who dressed in a combination of native attire and his lawyer’s gown.

Omihrhobo was greeted with resistance following his appearance before Justice Ringim by some lawyers who argued that he could not be heard as he was not properly dressed as a representative of the law before the court.

The lawyer appeared barefooted with cowries tied on his two legs. His wig had two long feathers, with cowries in his two hands and tied a red wrapper, while he wore his lawyer’s gown on it.

Omihrhobo, who had on Thursday caused a stir at the Supreme Court in Abuja for appearing in court the same way, said it would be a violation of his right if he was not heard; noting that the rules could not be above the nation’s constitution.

He said, “My Lord, the rules cannot supersede the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Upon his argument, Justice Ringim, however, directed Omihirhobo to address the court on why he should be heard the way he was dressed on the next adjourned date in a suit delineated to FHC/L/CS/929/2022; (Chief Malcolm Omihrhobo) sued the Federal Government of Nigeria and others.

The same happened in his second suit marked FHC/L/CS/1392/2021 against the Nigeria Army and two others before the same court.

The court ordered that the address must not be more than five pages with the authorities, and must be filed before the adjourned date.

When his case was called, he announced his appearance as the applicant and some lawyers, Abdullah Dania, Mohammed Adamu and one Festus Afeyodion, told the court that he should not be heard as he was not properly robbed.

Dania said, “I am a lawyer, my Lord can imagine the way my learned friend appears before the court as a professional. The rules that govern us as a lawyer do not allow improper dressing.”

Adamu told the court that he would like to furnish the court with his written submission in line with the direction of the court.

The judge said, “You cannot address the court like this as a professional. I will adjourn your matter and you come and address the court if the rules allow you to appear in court like this.”

Consequently, the judge adjourned to October 10, 2022.

