Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Highlife act, SB Live, announces UK Tour

Celebrity

Nigerian famous highlife musician, Seun Bankole, popularly known as SB Live, is set to thrill his UK fans with a highly-anticipated tour in partnership with UK promoters, Alexxkay, and KAG Global Entertainment.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on the 28th of March and run through to the 23rd of April, 2023, with electrifying performances slated for major cities including London, Manchester, Coventry, Birmingham, and Southampton.

SB Live has carved a niche in the Nigerian music industry, thanks to his unique style of Highlife music that is infused with elements of Afrobeat, Jazz, and Soul.

He has also won over many with his raw energy and passion for music, and his ability to command the stage with his seven-piece band.

The tour is set to be an electrifying experience, as SB Live brings his captivating live performances to his UK fans.

He has promised to deliver an unforgettable experience, with a setlist that will include some of his hit songs.

“I’m really excited about this tour, and I can’t wait to share my music with my UK fans,” said SB Live.

“I’ve been working hard on my live performances, and I promise to give my all on stage. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there,” the singer concluded.

Tickets for the tour are available now and can be purchased through KAG Global Entertainment.

Latest

Lifestyle

UK PM, Sunak, reacts to Lineker’s axe from BBC

0
Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, has issued a...
News

South-East Youths fume, condemn alleged attacks on Igbos in Lagos

0
The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has...
Politics

Wike mocks Obi, says he made Tinubu president

0
In the aftermath of the conclusion of the presidential...
News

Election Postponement: Universities extend resumption dates

0
With the postponement of the governorship and state assembly...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

UK PM, Sunak, reacts to Lineker’s axe from BBC

0
Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, has issued a...
News

South-East Youths fume, condemn alleged attacks on Igbos in Lagos

0
The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has...
Politics

Wike mocks Obi, says he made Tinubu president

0
In the aftermath of the conclusion of the presidential...
News

Election Postponement: Universities extend resumption dates

0
With the postponement of the governorship and state assembly...
Politics

In campaigns for LP candidates, Peter Obi receives hero’s welcome in Edo, Delta States

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

UK PM, Sunak, reacts to Lineker’s axe from BBC

Emmanuel Offor -
Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, has issued a statement regarding former England striker Gary Lineker’s controversial removal as the presenter of the BBC’s...
Read more

South-East Youths fume, condemn alleged attacks on Igbos in Lagos

Emmanuel Offor -
The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has condemned the alleged attacks on Igbo indigenes in Lagos State. A statement issued by the coalition...
Read more

Wike mocks Obi, says he made Tinubu president

Emmanuel Offor -
In the aftermath of the conclusion of the presidential election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the emergence of the Labour Party,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: