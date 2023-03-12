Highlife act, SB Live, announces UK Tour

Nigerian famous highlife musician, Seun Bankole, popularly known as SB Live, is set to thrill his UK fans with a highly-anticipated tour in partnership with UK promoters, Alexxkay, and KAG Global Entertainment.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on the 28th of March and run through to the 23rd of April, 2023, with electrifying performances slated for major cities including London, Manchester, Coventry, Birmingham, and Southampton.

SB Live has carved a niche in the Nigerian music industry, thanks to his unique style of Highlife music that is infused with elements of Afrobeat, Jazz, and Soul.

He has also won over many with his raw energy and passion for music, and his ability to command the stage with his seven-piece band.

The tour is set to be an electrifying experience, as SB Live brings his captivating live performances to his UK fans.

He has promised to deliver an unforgettable experience, with a setlist that will include some of his hit songs.

“I’m really excited about this tour, and I can’t wait to share my music with my UK fans,” said SB Live.

“I’ve been working hard on my live performances, and I promise to give my all on stage. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there,” the singer concluded.

Tickets for the tour are available now and can be purchased through KAG Global Entertainment.

