He’s winning – Warren Buffet hails Elon Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk undoubtedly has many admirers, and now it seems you can count Warren Buffett as one of them.

Buffett had several positive comments about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO during an interview with television journalist Charlie Rose, who posted the interview on his website Thursday.

Rose asked Buffett about Musk, noting Tesla’s market value compared to competitors, and Buffett responded with the following:

“That shows what America produces. I mean, Elon, didn’t–he’s taking on General Motors, Ford, Toyota, all these people who’ve got all the stuff, and he’s got an idea. And he’s winning. That’s America. You can’t dream it up. It’s astounding,” Buffett said.

Buffett had previously been more circumspect about Musk, criticizing him in 2018 for taking on large auto companies.

In an interview that aired April 2020, Buffett said he would not invest in Tesla, even though he thought he has done some “remarkable things.”

In the interview with Rose, Buffett discussed a range of topics, from the possibility of World War III to how he structures his day.

He said he usually wakes up a little before 7 am, watches the news, and then tells his CFO, Marc Hamburg, to conduct sometimes billions of dollars in trades each day.

Musk is currently attempting to acquire Twitter, which could have a host of ramifications.

