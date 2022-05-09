He’s the best that’s ever lived – Crouch settles the Messi v Ronaldo debate

Former Liverpool striker, Peter Crouch, has weighed in on footballing icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while picking his dream UEFA Champions League XI.

Crouch was tasked by BT Sport with selecting eleven players who would make his dream of playing XI from the all-time Champions League list.

And the former England international set up his team with four defenders, four midfielders, and two forwards – Messi and Ronaldo.

Speaking of Messi, Crouch said, “Lionel Messi picks himself. For me, he’s the best that’s ever lived. As a footballer, as a technician, as someone who goes past you and excites you and scores the goals that he’s done, there’s no one better.”

Commenting on Ronaldo, he added, “He’s the greatest goalscorer that’s ever lived and that’s a fact. He went from being a bit of a show-pony to developing into a relentless goalscorer. To go from that to bang: 40 goals a season every year, minimum, for however long he’s done it is unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, the final XI of Crouch’s team are: Manuel Neuer, Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Steven Gerrard, Zinedine Zidane, Messi, and Ronaldo.

