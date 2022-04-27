‘He’s right man for the job’ – Jim Iyke drums support for Pius Anyim

Nollywood star, Jim Iyke has endorsed the presidential ambition of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for 2023, describing him as the right man.

The actor gave his endorsement Tuesday, 26th April, 2022 when he visited the National Headquarters of the Greater Nigeria 2023, the Campaign office of Anyim’s presidential campaign in Abuja.

Jim Iyke said that he, like many other Nigerians had watched with pain, the deterioration of the Nigerian state but added that time had come for action to save the country.

Not only is the Actor supporting Anyim, Iyke made it clear that he is in full support of the campaign to elect president of Nigeria in 2023 from the south east.

Said he, “I have watched from the sidelines for some time now. There was a time I even thought that dual citizenship would somehow resolve my problem, my understanding of how Nigeria’s situation was.

“But as things got worse, we cannot seat on the sidelines anymore. We have come to a point where we have to decide on moving forward.”

On the imperative to elect the next Nigerian president from the south east, the popular Actor said, “I think this project, this Igbo agenda must be revealed to the world and it cannot happen without presenting to the world, the right candidate. I am so happy that there is a new wakening now.

“I think it is time we take our case, the Igbo agenda to the world. And it cannot happen without presenting the right candidate.

“It is very important that we are giving our support to the right person for the job. We are talking about experience; we are talking of a man who time and again has demonstrated a different kind of leadership, leadership that is all encompassing.

“A man that has proffered solution to the Nigerian problem.

“We are here to pledge our support in our little way, in our little constituencies. We have decided that you are the man for the job.

“I have never, never been in the forefront of politics. Many times, I have had the opportunity to gain financially just by representing one person or another.

“My heart has never been in it. I have never had cause to follow anybody’s agenda because there has never been any conviction until now”, the Nollywood Actor declared.

Responding, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim thanked him for the support and assured that in one year of his presidency, many of Nigeria’s problems would have been significantly addressed.

