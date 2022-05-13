He’s not our member – Bayelsa APC denies Jonathan

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has clarified that former President, Goodluck Jonathan, is officially not yet a member of the party.

The Bayelsa State chairman of the APC, Dennis Otiotio, said this in a telephone chat with ThePUNCH.

He added that Jonathan could only join the APC if he had been formally granted a waiver by the national chairman of the party, Adamu Abdullahi.

He said, “I think the person you people should be asking the question is the national chairman of the party. He should be the one to grant him (Jonathan) waiver.

“As of now, he has not officially joined our party. Ask the national chairman if he has granted him a waiver.”

He however, described Jonathan as “a big fish and an elder statesman”.

