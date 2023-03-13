Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

He’s an alcoholic – Atiku camp blasts Wike

Politics

A spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar has chided Rivers State Governor Nysesom Wike for abandoning his official duty on Monday morning to drink alcohol.

Wike who spoke at an event in Emohua Local Government Area last week said he was drinking alcohol while watching Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party national chairman, Iyorchai Ayu, and other party members on a protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“I called some of my friends and opened the 40-year-old whisky as they were protesting,” Wike told the gathering.

In a statement on Sunday, Phrank Shaibu advised Wike to stay off alcohol which he said had “affected his voice and demeanour”.

Shaibu recalled that on March 6, Atiku, party members, and supporters demonstrated against “the stealing of the mandate of the Nigerian people.”

“The protest occurred around 11:30 am. Governor Wike says he was drinking whiskey during the protest at 11:30 am on a Monday.

“This reveals the sort of man he is – a dipsomaniac who abandons his official duties on Monday morning to binge on whiskey,” he stated.

Noting that it was unfortunate that Wike steers the wheel of governance in Rivers with such a habit, Shaibu insisted the governor’s “vituperations and wailings” had nothing to do with ensuring that the South produces the next president.

Wike, according to him, is “a sore loser who had gone on to deceive other members of his G5 who are now battling for political survival. ”

Shaibu said Wike has been wailing because he lost the PDP ticket “in a fair contest” and “deceived four other governors to join his futile campaign.”

The aide further mocked the three G5 governors who “failed woefully at their senatorial elections,” despite being in office for years.

Shaibu added that the re-election of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde “is hanging by a thread after his misadventure cost the PDP to lose all three senatorial elections”.

The statement observed the Rivers helmsman has not held a meeting with his colleagues “having dumped them since their defeat.”

It hailed Nigerians that have signed a petition demanding that the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union impose a visa ban on Wike.

Latest

Celebrity

Oscar nominee Tems hammered for rude ‘view-blocking’ outfit

0
Oscar nominated singer Tems is in the news for,...
Politics

Tinubu moves to form Govt of National Unity, pacify S/East with Senate Presidency

0
Ahead of Monday meeting with the National Assembly members-elect...
News

Armed Robbers operate with POS in Ibadan

0
Armed robbers on Saturday morning invaded Eleshin at Olomo...
News

Guber Elections: SERAP slams FG over threat to shut down broadcast stations

0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has tackled...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Oscar nominee Tems hammered for rude ‘view-blocking’ outfit

0
Oscar nominated singer Tems is in the news for,...
Politics

Tinubu moves to form Govt of National Unity, pacify S/East with Senate Presidency

0
Ahead of Monday meeting with the National Assembly members-elect...
News

Armed Robbers operate with POS in Ibadan

0
Armed robbers on Saturday morning invaded Eleshin at Olomo...
News

Guber Elections: SERAP slams FG over threat to shut down broadcast stations

0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has tackled...
Politics

Why our ICT director was redeployed before 2023 Elections – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has justified the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Oscar nominee Tems hammered for rude ‘view-blocking’ outfit

Emmanuel Offor -
Oscar nominated singer Tems is in the news for, well, not the right reasons this time. The sultry songstress apparently subscribed to the 'go big...
Read more

Tinubu moves to form Govt of National Unity, pacify S/East with Senate Presidency

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of Monday meeting with the National Assembly members-elect slated at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has moved to...
Read more

Armed Robbers operate with POS in Ibadan

Emmanuel Offor -
Armed robbers on Saturday morning invaded Eleshin at Olomo community in Apete, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State and operated with Point-of-Sale device. Investigation...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: