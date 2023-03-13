He’s an alcoholic – Atiku camp blasts Wike

A spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar has chided Rivers State Governor Nysesom Wike for abandoning his official duty on Monday morning to drink alcohol.

Wike who spoke at an event in Emohua Local Government Area last week said he was drinking alcohol while watching Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party national chairman, Iyorchai Ayu, and other party members on a protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“I called some of my friends and opened the 40-year-old whisky as they were protesting,” Wike told the gathering.

In a statement on Sunday, Phrank Shaibu advised Wike to stay off alcohol which he said had “affected his voice and demeanour”.

Shaibu recalled that on March 6, Atiku, party members, and supporters demonstrated against “the stealing of the mandate of the Nigerian people.”

“The protest occurred around 11:30 am. Governor Wike says he was drinking whiskey during the protest at 11:30 am on a Monday.

“This reveals the sort of man he is – a dipsomaniac who abandons his official duties on Monday morning to binge on whiskey,” he stated.

Noting that it was unfortunate that Wike steers the wheel of governance in Rivers with such a habit, Shaibu insisted the governor’s “vituperations and wailings” had nothing to do with ensuring that the South produces the next president.

Wike, according to him, is “a sore loser who had gone on to deceive other members of his G5 who are now battling for political survival. ”

Shaibu said Wike has been wailing because he lost the PDP ticket “in a fair contest” and “deceived four other governors to join his futile campaign.”

The aide further mocked the three G5 governors who “failed woefully at their senatorial elections,” despite being in office for years.

Shaibu added that the re-election of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde “is hanging by a thread after his misadventure cost the PDP to lose all three senatorial elections”.

The statement observed the Rivers helmsman has not held a meeting with his colleagues “having dumped them since their defeat.”

It hailed Nigerians that have signed a petition demanding that the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union impose a visa ban on Wike.

