Here How Ryan Reynolds Reacted After Betty White Said He Hasn’t Gotten Over His Crush on Her

Ryan Reynolds will forever be funny.

The actor has called media houses for continually talking about his supposed romantic relationship with Betty White.

Betty White had jokingly referenced Reynold’s unrequited love for her. “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she quipped to People magazine, “but Robert Redford is The One.”

When Reynolds caught wind of White’s comments and, he decided to further the joke on Twitter.

“I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” he quote-tweeted the People article.

I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2021

