‘Herdsmen will pay’ – Akeredolu vows after Ondo raid

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that he will not relent until the herdsmen who were said to have attacked and set ablaze Molege community in Ose Local Government Area of the state are apprehended.

The governor, who went to the community to assess the level of the damage done, stated that the herdsmen were becoming problematic, adding that the attack was unfortunate.

Suspected Fulani herders had last week Thursday attacked the agrarian community where three people and houses were razed.

The residents of the community had disclosed that the herders numbering about 50 and fully armed with Ak-47 rifles laid siege on the community after they prevented them from grazing their cows on the farmlands within the community.

While commiserating with the people over the death of their loved ones, particularly the community head who was also killed in the attack, maintained that concerted efforts will be made to ensure that such attack does not reoccur in the state.

“But you have to be prepared. These herdsmen are becoming too problematic. We are not sleeping. You can see Police and Amotekun here. With this one they have done, we will ensure that it is their last evil act here.

“I want to assure you, don’t be scared. We are still on their track. They have ran to Edo now. But for the houses that were raised down, government will bring relieve material. We will rebuild the ones that were razed completely.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...