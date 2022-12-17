Henry Cavill to Star and Executive-Produce ‘Warhammer 4000’ Franchise for Amazon

Henry Cavill has landed a major deal: he will be starring in and executive-producing a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios greenlighted the project by acquiring the rights from Games Workshop (GAW) for the popular sci-fi tabletop game.

“‘Warhammer 40,000’ is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age,” the press release states. “The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods.”

Addressing this in a statement, Cavill added:

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me,” he shared. “The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh on lifelong dream come true.”

The news arrives just days after Cavill announced he will not return to the DCEU to play Superman.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill wrote on Wednesday. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out!

