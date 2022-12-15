Henry Cavill, James Gunn Say Actor Will No Longer Return as Superman

Henry Cavill has shared that he will no longer be playing Superman and this comes right after DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced that he is writing a new feature film about Superman. And since this is a new project, Gunn shared that Henry Cavill will not return as the hero.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” the director-turned-label-chief tweeted Wednesday evening.

He continued, “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Variety adds that Gunn, his co-president Peter Safran and Cavill met and all decided to find a new role for the actor in the comic book universe.

Cavill confirmed the he would not be reprising the role of Superman in a statement shared on Instagram.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

See his post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...