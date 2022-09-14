‘Helping me in your empty head’ – American psychologist, Guterman, lashes Keyamo

Jeffrey Guterman, a retired American mental health counsellor and supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has lambasted the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign council, Festus Keyamo, over a social media post.

The American psychologist had earlier, in a tweet on his verified handle, appealed for donations from his followers to tackle his alleged financial crisis.

His tweet reads, “If you appreciate my Twitter account, please consider making a donation, even a small one: I am using donations for my severe financial problems. Thank you”.

Reacting to the tweet, the APC campaign spokesman said the move by Guterman may be unconnected to the 2023 general elections, saying the Obi supporter has an “interest in our internal affairs.”

He wrote, “My friend @JeffreyGuterman, you should have said this from the word go that you needed financial help, hence your interest in our internal affairs to attract some patronage from supporters here.

“I am sorry to hear about your financial needs and I wish you well. Goodluck.”

But Guterman tackled Keyamo via a fresh tweet, saying the reply to his tweets helped to solve his financial problems.

Asking Keyamo to stop calling him friend, Guterman said the reply to his tweet is helping allow him to “live rent-free in your empty head.”

According to him, “I am not your friend, Mr. Mugu @fkeyamo. But please continue replying to my tweets. You are helping me immensely with my financial problems by allowing me to live rent free in your empty head”.

