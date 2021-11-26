Hellbound Overtakes Squid Game as Netflix’s Most Popular Series

Hellbound has beaten Squid Game’s record to become the most popular Netflix series globally.

The South Korean fantasy horror series from Netflix, toppled it’s counterpart to become an overnight global phenomenon, thereby taking over the position of most watched TV show on Netflix.

FlixPatrol analytics reports that Hellbound became the world’s most watched Netflix television series on 20 November, topping the streaming ratings in more than 80 countries within 24 hours of the show’s debut.

The series centres around the graphically violent actions of a team of demons, who hunt down sinners who have been previously visited by a celestial being who has informed the victim of their date and time of death.

The giant hairy creatures incinerate their victims and send them to hell, prompting an outbreak of public hysteria and religious zealotry.

The pilot of the series, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, premiered at the 2021 Toronto international film festival in September.

Squid Game, which premiered on 19 September, spent 46 nonconsecutive days in the top spot. An estimated 142m households in 94 countries watched the series, also known for its ultra-violence and gore, in October. It has generated an estimated $900m in profit for Netflix.