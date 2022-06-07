Heavy security as APC Primaries get underway

There’s a fever in the air around the Eagle Square in Abuja on Tuesday as the Special Convention of the All Progressives Congress (Presidential Primaries) 2022 commences.

This is as the nation anxiously waits to see who the ruling party will select as its flag bearer for the forthcoming election.

As momentum gradually builds up, one cannot fail but notice the intense military presence as various security personnel prowl the four corners of the ground, some on foot, others on horses and vehicles, ChannelsTV reports.

From the Police to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and down to the counter-terrorist unit, the Eagle Square is brimming with military occupancies, like a fortress.

In a short while, 22 governors under the aegis of the APC will storm this ground with their entourages, party stalwarts, ministers and other members of the present cabinet will also be on the ground and of course, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, will grace the occasion.

Members of the security and compliance committee are already on the ground to ensure that all measures put in place remain watertight as no breach of protocols will be accepted, not with the spate of insecurity across the country.

The race to 2023 is fierce, and the tussle within the ruling party is even steeper, as they continue to tinker between the politics of geopolitical zones, the interest of the party, and the desire of the Nigerian people.

