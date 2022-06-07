Heavy gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A heavy gridlock has been experienced the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday morning following an ongoing road repair at the Otedola area of the highway.

A witness stuck in the traffic along Berger to Power area said that the gridlock which was at first only on the Ibadan-Lagos lane, gradually spread to its twin Lagos-Ibadan route, as some commuters were beginning to ply one way.

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other commuters also noted the repair along the Otedola area of the road as cause of the traffic.

This is just as the Lagos State Government announced that there will be a traffic diversion from Thursday (June 9) at the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the Federal Government’s rehabilitation of the road’s dual carriageway gets to the Lagos/Shagamu axis.

Announcing the diversion plan, Transportation Commissioner Frederic Oladeinde said the Lagos/Shagamu axis rehabilitation is expected to be completed in December, the Nation reports stated.

According to him, the rehabilitation schedule in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing notification indicates that only kilometres 0-5 of the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway will be modified for traffic diversion. At the same time, the other lanes on the expressway will be accessible to motorists during the construction.

Dr. Oladeinde affirmed that signage and diversion signs were being installed along the route to guide motorists on movement and ensure safety.

The commissioner explained that the state’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to control traffic flow.

He called for patience and understanding among road users, saying the construction is meant to engender a better transportation system and improved economic activity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...