Heatwave: Spain PM tells workers to stop earing ties to save energy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on workers in the public and private sector to stop wearing ties, as an energy saving measure in the heat.

Mr Sanchez said his government will adopt “urgent” energy-saving measures on Monday as European countries strive to become less dependent on Russian gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, temperatures reached 36C (96.8 F) in Madrid and 39C in Seville.

Over the past few weeks Europe has experienced record-high temperatures.

At a news conference in Madrid, Mr Sanchez pointed out that he wasn’t wearing a tie – and said he wanted his ministers, public officials, and workers in the private sector to do the same.

“This means that we can all save energy,” he added.

The prime minister said the move will ensure people stay cooler and therefore lower energy costs, because air conditioners will be used less often.

Spain is not the first to take this move. In 2011, Japan introduced its “Super Cool Biz” campaign, which encouraged office workers to wear cooler clothes in summer.

And during sweltering temperatures in the UK recently, politicians were told they could ditch their suit jackets while in the House of Commons, BBC writes.

