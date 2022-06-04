Heartwarming Video of Drake Covering the Tab for Two Women in a Bar Goes Viral

Drake continues to take care of his fans everywhere he meets them.

A woman has shared a video of the moment the rapper talked with them in a Detroit bar; he paid for their drinks and cracked jokes with them.

“Want to take a shot?” the rapper says in the clip, before introducing himself to the woman – Brittney.

Brittney’s friend then asks Drake, “What you drinking? Light or dark? I’m a whiskey type of girl,” to which he responds, “42, please”—that is, Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila.

The video is pretty chill and had racked up over 240, 000 likes as at press time.

Check it out:

She asked for permission to record btw pic.twitter.com/LHpJtL5Fij — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 3, 2022

Sooo @Drake was legit just casually in the City taking shots with my sis 🥹🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/sIo9Rqm4WA — Miss New Booty (@SHYSNOE) June 3, 2022

