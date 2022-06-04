Saturday, June 4, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Heartwarming Video of Drake Covering the Tab for Two Women in a Bar Goes Viral

Drake continues to take care of his fans everywhere he meets them.

A woman has shared a video of the moment the rapper talked with them in a Detroit bar; he paid for their drinks and cracked jokes with them.

“Want to take a shot?” the rapper says in the clip, before introducing himself to the woman – Brittney.

Brittney’s friend then asks Drake, “What you drinking? Light or dark? I’m a whiskey type of girl,” to which he responds, “42, please”—that is, Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila.

The video is pretty chill and had racked up over 240, 000 likes as at press time.

Check it out:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: