Heartwarming Moment Lizzo Played a Flute From 1813 Owned by a Former American President

Lizzo made history yesterday.

The rapper-singer got the opportunity to play the crystal flute once owned by President James Madison, in 1813.

This comes after she was invited to explore the Library of Congress’ assortment of flutes prior to her DC concert. She accepted the invitation and got the chance to see the “largest flute collection in the world” in person.

The Library of Congress’ communications director April Slayton said in a detailed post chronicling the flute’s journey, working with Lizzo provided the ‘perfect moment” to get new generations interested in preservation efforts.

Lizzo then shared footage of herself playing the flute at her show, and she told fans she’s the “first [and] only person to ever play this presidential 200-year-old crystal flute.”

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...