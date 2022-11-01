‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Comes Out as Bi After Fan Harassment

Kit Connor, the star of Netflix’s queer dramedy Heartstopper, has come out as bi after fans harassed him relentlessly.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself,” Connor wrote. “I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

This has upset many people, including Alice Oseman, the writer of the graphic novles, Heartstopper.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” she wrote. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as F—. Kit you are amazing.”