Headies Holds Pre-award Event Tagged ‘The Lagos Constellation of Stars

Ahead of the Headies Awards show slated to hold in Atlanta, Georgia come September, the organisers held a pre-award event tagged, ‘The Lagos Constellation of Stars.’

The event held on Saturday, August 20 and was hosted by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The official instagram account of the Headies shared videos from the grounds of the event which saw the arrival of the governor on the red carpet where he interacted with a few people, including the winner of Big  Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Whitemoney.

