‘He wants another ballon d’Or’ – Fonte on Ronaldo’s dilemma

Jose Fonte, a national teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, has said a return to Real Madrid is the ‘best option’ for the wantaway Manchester United superstar.

The Portugal international has already informed the Red Devils hierarchy of his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 37-year-old is said to be frustrated by Manchester United’s slow start in the transfer market after a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw them finish 6th in the Premier League table last season.

He wants to still win titles and individual awards in the last years of his top-level football and feels last season was a total waste for him.

Fonte insisted that Ronaldo is obsessed with the Champions League and may not be convinced by the current Manchester United squad.

The Lille defender told talkSPORT: “What I do know is that the man loves the Champions League.

“He believes it is the best competition in the world and knows how he has to perform to win Ballons d’Or.

“Talking about Man United, I think they really have a good coach. I’ve played twice against Ajax and I was really impressed with the way they played and their philosophy.

“He needs to be winning trophies and competing for trophies for the Ballon d’Or.”

