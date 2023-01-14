Search
‘He knows the way’ – Gov Bello confident of Tinubu’s victory

Politics

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is confident of a Bola Tinubu victory in the presidential election.

The governor spoke after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday.

He believes the flagbearer for his party, the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), has the qualities to steer the country’s affairs if elected in next month’s presidential election.

Governor Yahaya Bello during a visit to President Buhari on Friday, January 13th, 2022.

“His administration, by God’s special grace, will be more run by the younger generation. And you know, surely, that the younger generation constitutes the quantum number of voters in this coming election,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“We’re more enlightened. We know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows the road. And we are ready to follow that person who knows the road, which is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The governor said the meeting was to thank the President for his visit to the North Central state earlier in the year.

