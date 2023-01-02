Search
Emmanuel Offor
‘He has an edge’ – Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi for president

Politics

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as his preferred contestant for the 2023 general elections.

In his 2023 New Year message personally signed by the ex-President and made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described Obi as his mentee and said the former Anambra State Governor has an edge in the February 25, 2023 election.

Obasanjo said, “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can collectively contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration, and salvaging of Nigeria.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.

“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. “He has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.”

