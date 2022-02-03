‘He doesn’t impress me much’ – Cameroon’s Aboubakar shades Salah

Ahead of tonight’s lavish semi-final clash between hosts Cameroon and Egypt, AFCON 2021 top scorer Vincent Aboubakar has said he is not impressed that much by Pharaohs talisman Mohamed Salah.

Aboubakar, 30, who stated this in an interview with rfi, played down Salah’s achievements in the Premier League and said he is not at the same level as France’s Kylian Mbappe.

“He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much.

“He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game. Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years.

“He’s a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappé.”

Aboubakar was the hero for Cameroon when they defeated Egypt 2-1 with Salah in action in the final of the 2017 AFCON.

The winner of tonight’s semifinal will play Senegal in Sunday’s showpiece final.

