HBO’s New DMX Documentary Follows Him as He Died

GQ is reporting that the new HBO documentary, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, captured the rap legend as he died.

The project was directed by Chris Frierson and follows DMX for a year after his release from jail, where he spent a year for tax evasion. And through the film, the rapper tried to revive his career while reconnecting with the people closest to him, specifically his family.

The outlet continued: “It’s a difficult watch for several reasons. First and foremost, it shows DMX—who died of a cocaine-induced heart attack in April at the age of 50—struggling with drug addiction. But it also offers glimpses of his relationships with his fiancee, ex-wife, and children, as he wrestles with past mistakes in an attempt to make things right moving forward. The documentary’s throughline is DMX’s return—to his native Yonkers; to Def Jam, home to his glory during the 1990s and early 2000s; and to his family. The latter is where the documentary cuts deepest. It comes at the start of a season in which so many people look forward to seeing their loved ones, while others cope with either having strained relationships with theirs or having lost them altogether.”

You can read more details about the documentary here.

