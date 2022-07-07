Hayden Panettiere Speaks on Secret Opioid and Alcohol Addiction

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about her secret opioid and alcohol addiction, and how it put her on the path to “self destruction.”

“I didn’t want to be around me,” she said in a recent interview. “But with the opiates and alcohol, I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment. Then I’d feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction.”

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the “Bring It On: All or Nothing” star said that she struggled with substance abuse, and was previously battling postpartum depression after having her 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, saying,

“I was on top of the world and I ruined it.” She also told PEOPLE Magazine, that she was just 15 when someone on her team gave her “happy pills” ahead of press events to “make [her] peppy during interviews.”

“I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction,” she tells the magazine in a cover story published Wednesday.

She went on to explain that she continued drinking alcohol and taking opioids as her career started taking off.

“My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working,” she says. “But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

