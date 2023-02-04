Search
Emmanuel Offor
Hausas won’t vote for you, join Obi – Adebanjo tells Tinubu

Foremost leaders of pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Senator Femi Okunronmu on Saturday attended the Labour Party, LP, presidential campaign rally in Ogun State.

The Yoruba leaders were at the campaign rally to receive the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi; his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; the national Chairman of LP, Julius Abure; and other party leaders.

Speaking at the rally, Adebanjo described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, as a failure.

The Afenifere leader told Tinubu to withdraw his candidature and join Peter Obi, saying the northerners he relies on would disappoint him.

“We are behind Obi. Leaders of the progressive movement are behind Peter Obi.

“Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yorubas do not take things that belong to other tribes. A Yoruba has been President before.

“Atiku (Abubakar) is taking you for a fool, a Fulani man is about leaving.

“Please tell Tinubu that Hausas will not vote for him, tell him to come back and support Obi and Datti because they will defeat him and when they defeat him, he won’t be able to come back home,” Adebanjo said.

