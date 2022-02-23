Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Hassan Nasiha nominated as Zamfara Deputy Governor

Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha, representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District, has been nominated as Zamfara State Deputy Governor.

Nasiha was nominated by the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

His nomination followed the impeachment of the former Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau on Wednesday.

Gusau was impeached after the report submitted by the judicial panel of investigation found him guilty of the allegations levelled against him.

At the resumed plenary, the speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, read a letter from the state Governor Bello Matawalle nominating Senator Muhammad as the deputy governor of Zamfara State.

