Hassan Jaber appointed MTN Nigeria Chief Operating Officer

Telecoms giant, MTN Group, has announced the appointment of Hassan Jaber as chief operating officer of MTN Nigeria.

Jaber moves from MTN Irancell, where he serves as COO, bringing with him some 25 years of telecoms and digital experience within the MTN Group.

His new role followed the appointment of former MTN Nigeria COO, Mazen Mroue, as the group’s chief information and technology officer.

Also, MTN Group announced senior leadership appointments to operating companies in Iran and Sudan, all of them internal candidates, as it focuses on executing its strategy to drive growth, de-leverage faster and reveal value in its fintech and fibre businesses.

The appointments are effective April 1, 2022.

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita said, “A vital enabler of our strategy is having the best talent, culture and future-fit skills.”

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the depth of talent within the Group, as well as the strength of our succession planning.”

Japer has served MTN in numerous markets, including Ghana, GuineaConakry, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen. Malik Melamu, with over 28 years of managerial and executive experience, will assume the position of MTN Irancell COO, joining from MTN Sudan where he has been CEO over the last five years.

Among other roles at MTN, he previously served as MTN Benin CEO and as executive for sales and distribution and customer experience at MTN Group.

Stepping into the CEO role at MTN Sudan is Ziad Sabah, whose career within MTN spans more than a decade, most recently as MTN Syria CEO and before that as the chief marketing officer of MTN Syria.

Ziad is a seasoned business leader and will play a pivotal role in strengthening MTN Sudan’s market position through initiatives to advance digital and financial inclusion.

“These appointments demonstrate the depth of leadership bench-strength within the MTN Group, and we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth to our stakeholders.”

