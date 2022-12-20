Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Three Sexual Assault and Rape Charges

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

This was confirmed by Insider, which said that the disgraced former movie producer was found guilty on all three charges of forcible oral copulation, forcible rape, and sexual penetration by a foreign object in relation to Jane Doe 1.

CNN adds that Jane Doe 1 is a model and actress who accused Weinstein of assaulting her in a hotel room in Feb. 2013.

The jury could not reach a verdict on sexual battery by restraint, forcible oral copulation, and rape charges for the remaining two women, one of which has been identified as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“My client, Jane Doe 4, shared her story not with an expectation to testify but to support all the survivors who bravely came forward,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. “While we are heartened that the jury found Weinstein guilty on some of the counts, we are disappointed that the jury could not reach an unanimous verdict on Jane Doe 4. She will continue to fight for all women and all survivors of abuse against a system that permits the victim to be shamed and re-traumatized in the name of justice.”

The deliberation went on for ten days, and the jury will reconvene on Tuesday for arguments on special findings which will decide whether Weinstein receives 18 or 24 years behind bars.

“Harvey is obviously disappointed, however hopefully because with this particular accuser there are good ground to appeal based on time and location of alleged events,” Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said in a statement obtained by CNN. “He is grateful the jury took their time to deliberate on the other counts and he is prepared to continue fighting for his innocence.”

It is worth noting that Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York two years ago.

