Monday, September 26, 2022
HomeLifestyle
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Harvard to honour Chimamanda Adichie with  W.E.B Du Bois Medal

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, is set to be awarded  with the W.E.B Du Bois Medal by Harvard.

The medal will be presented on the 6th of October, 2022.

The W.E.B Du Bois medal which has not been awarded to anyone since the beginning of the pandemic is the highest honour given by Harvard in the field of African and African American studies.

Harvard made the announcement via their Twitter handle. Fellow recipients of the award include activist and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, award-winning actress Laverne Cox, Patron of Arts and Education Agnes Gund.

Chimamanda is known for her elegant story telling and her advocacy on gender equality.  She was also a speaker at the Harvard College Class Day in 2018, and was previously a Harvard Radcliffe Institute Fellow between 2011 and 2012.

The medal allows her to join the list of trailblazers like Muhammad Ali, Maya Angelou, Ava Duvernay, Dave Chappelle, Queen Latifah, Nasir “Nas” Jones, John Lewis, Steven Spielberg, athlete-activist Colin Kaepernick, and others who are past recipients of the medal.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: