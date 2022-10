Osas Ighodaro was honoured by the Nigerian Students Association of Harvard College.

The actress and mother of one was the recipient of the Eminence Award handed to her by the group in recognition and appreciation of her numerous contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry and artistry.

Osas posted a photo of herself posing with her plaque via her Instagram page on Sunday, October 2 and thanked the association for the honour.

