Harrysong is winding down the year 2022 and decided to reward himself with not 1 but 2 brand new automobiles.

The singer showed off the new SUVs he bought himself, via his Instagram page, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Harrysong revealed that it’s been a while he went car shopping so, he decided on an Escalade and an Infinity SUV, both on black. He added that both cars are fully paid for.

