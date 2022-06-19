Harrysong Announces He’s Expecting His Second Child

Harrysong and his wife Alex, are making quick work of the baby making business as the singer has announced that he is expecting his second child.

The singer who welcomed his first child, a daughter, Daviva back in December 2021 posted a video from an ultrasound session.

Harrysong confessed that he had to follow his wife to the hospital to confirm that she is indeed pregnant and added that he is hoping for a boy who will be named Salem, this time around.

Harrysong and Alex tied the knot in March 2021 and Welcomed their first child, nine months later.

