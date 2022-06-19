Sunday, June 19, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Harrysong Announces He’s Expecting His Second Child

Harrysong and his wife Alex, are making quick work of the baby making business as the singer has announced that he is expecting his second child.

The singer who welcomed his first child, a daughter, Daviva back in December 2021 posted a video from an ultrasound session.

Harrysong confessed that he had to follow his wife to the hospital to confirm that she is indeed pregnant and added that he is hoping for a boy who will be named Salem, this time around.

Harrysong and Alex tied the knot in March 2021 and Welcomed their first child, nine months later.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: