Harrysong is a proud and happy dad as he has welcomed a daughter with his wife Alex.

The singer announced the birth of his baby girl via his official Instagram page on Thursday, December 9.

Harrysong posted a video of himself wrapped in a towel while on what appeared to be Facetime with his wife and the newborn who are away from him at the moment.

Harrysong and his wife, Alex tied the knot back in March, 2021 in Warri, Delta State.

