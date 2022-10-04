Harrysong Accuses Music Executive, Soso of Paying to Have Him Murdered

Harrysong did not hold back while on the ‘Frankly Speaking’ show hosted by Nedu Wazobia and others.

The singer who spoke at length about friendships in the entertainment industry, shockingly accused music executive, Soso of paying assassins to have him murdered in Port Harcourt.

Harrysong had revealed this while stating that he had no friends in the industry and people that others think are his friends are in fact after his life.

Soso is yet to respond to the allegation of attempted murder levelled against him.

