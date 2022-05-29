Harry Styles Pledges $1 Million to Gun Safety Groups After Teenager Murdered 19 Children in America

Harry Styles wants to see an end to the gun terror that is crippling America.

The singer took to his social media to announce that he is ready to donate $1 million to a gun safety group, and this comes days after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos took a military-grade automatic riffle to an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers.

One day later, the husband of one of the teachers died of a fatal heart attack, leaving behind their four children.

This tragedy has brought America to its knees. However, many of the citizens and politicians are still obsessed with guns. This is why there are many gun safety lobby groups pushing for stricter laws. And Harry Styles has pledged to support one of them.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

See his post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...