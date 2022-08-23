Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Harry Styles Dismisses Queerbaiting Criticism, Talks About Relationships

Harry Styles has dismissed the claims making rounds that he is ripping off the queer community by claiming to be queer.

Regarding claims that he is dating director Olivia Wilde, the singer told Rolling Stone that people who say he’s “only publicly been with women” aren’t truthful because he has never been “public” with anyone.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” Styles told writer Brittany Spanos. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

He also talked about his role in My Policeman, which sees him playing a gay cop in 1950s England. According to the singer, the film tells a story of “love” and “wasted time.” He added that everyone is on their “own journey” when it comes to “figuring out sexuality.”

