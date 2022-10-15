‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Dies at 72

Robbie Coltrane is dead.

Per Variety, the actor who is famous for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” franchise recently passed on, and this was confirmed by his agents at WME.

A bit about him, per the outlet:

“Coltrane featured in every “Harry Potter” movie, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows -Part 2” in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling’s book series to life. He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, “Yer a wizard, Harry,” to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world. A towering figure but a softie at heart, Hagrid had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts and cared for some of the “Harry Potter” world’s most ferocious, and iconic, creatures.”

In his tribute to the actor, Radcliffe said: “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban. When we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

Coltrane was 72.

