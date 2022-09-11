Harrison Ford chokes up whole talking about his last Indiana Jones film [Watch]

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford choked up on Saturday while talking about the fifth “Indiana Jones” installment, which will be the 80-year-old actor’s last turn as the whip-cracking archeologist.

“Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving the opportunity to us to make these films for you,” an emotional Ford said in a surprise appearance at Disney’s D23 expo in Anaheim, California.

As he stopped for a second to collect himself, a cheer of support rose from the crowd.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic,” he continued, adding that his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was on stage with him, “is one of the reasons.”

“‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued, choking up again for a moment. “We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your a–.”

At the end of his speech he joked it would be his last time taking on the role. “This is it!” he kidded with the crowd. “I will not fall down for you again.”

“But thank you so much,” he added.

The movie is the first time the legendary archeologist has returned to movie theaters since “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.

Ford first donned his famous fedora in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which was followed by “Temple of Doom” and 1989’s “Indiana’s Jones and the Last Crusade” in which Sean Connery’s played his father.

The latest installment, set to be released next June, doesn’t have an official title yet.

