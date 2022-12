Hermes Iyele has finally been reunited with one of his lady loves, Magaretha.

The model and former Big Brother Naija housemate shared a video of himself with his girlfriend, via his Instagram page.

The couple who haven’t seen each other since Hermes’ stint on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, hugged each other passionately upon their reunion.

He also put up another loved up post of himself and Magaretha where he captioned that, ” happiness is the goal.”

