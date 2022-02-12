Hanks Anuku breaks silence following viral disturbing video of himself

Recall that a video of the actor in an unpleasant and pitiable state surfaced online which caused netizens to worry.

The clip further triggered concern after a voice in the background proclaimed that the actor is gone; which seemed like he has been struck by a mental illness.

In a recent development, reacting to the viral video, Hanks Anuku dismissed such a claim as false while stating that he hasn’t forgiven whoever raised the false alarm.

The actor who seems to be working on a project, also shared a photo of himself and his colleague, Zubby Michael.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“I forgive who ever did that, even if they r here or not Chale. Jah na my defence n defender.”

See post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hank Anuku (@ha1962anukuha)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...