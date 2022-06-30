Halsey’s Fans Walk Out Mid Concert Over Roe V Wade Support

Halsey had a number of her fans, walk out on their concert on Sunday after a comment they made.

The singer who identifies as non-binary was performing in Phoenix, Arizona and had asked said folks who supported last week’s Roe V. Wade overturn should leave.

The “Without Me” singer and mother of one, gave a heartfelt speech about the recent Supreme Court ruling about abortion rights, when they told the crowd how their heart was breaking for those who deserved the right kind of healthcare in situations as such. But most importantly, people deserved the right to choose whether to keep or abort.

“Some of the people I’m looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that,” they said, Page Six reports.

“If you don’t like it, you can go home right now. I don’t care. If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert.” After this statement, a number of fans upped and left the show.

One fan later tweeted after the show, “THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT.

