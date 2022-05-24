Halsey Accuses Record Label of Stalling Song Release Unless They ‘Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Halsey has called out their record label of delaying the release of her music and forcing her to score a viral moment on TikTok.

In their social media post, the singer who uses the they/them pronouns said that a “song I love” is being blocked by the label.

They continued: “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me.”

They further alleged that they have “been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records,” their “record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

