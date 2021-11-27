Saturday, November 27, 2021
ADANNE

Halle Berry Reveals the ‘Nastiest Request’ She’s Received During Sex

Halle Berry sat down for a chat with rapper Latto, during which she talked, among other things, about her sex life.

During the Instagram Video series, the two asked each other a series of questions that ranged from okay to uncomfortable. Latto pressed the actress to reveal the “wildest request” she’s ever received in the bedroom.

Berry hesitated, before altering the question. “Does nastiest request count? Can she change the question?” she said,

“It could be like nasty, wildest, weirdest,” Latto responded.

“Somebody once wanted me to let him spit in my face,” Berry revealed. “I was like, ‘you got it twisted! This isn’t a porn video. This is happening for real. It is not a movie.’”

And Latto quickly quipped: “No, sir. No, sir. Get your clothes on and get out.”

You can check out the full 5 Rounds episode below.

