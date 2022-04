Halle Bailey wants you to know whatever body parts she’s sporting is all natural.

The singer and actress shut down claims that she had plastic surgery to increase the size of her boobs.

Halle took to Twitter to set the record straight stating that she was blessed with the boobs in the family while God gave her sister Chloe the booty.

“Lmaooo not y’all thinking I got boob implants whattt. No ma’am God gave me these and gave Chloe the booty,” she tweeted.

