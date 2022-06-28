Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Halle Bailey Reveals She Teared up on Seeing First Cut of Herself as Ariel in Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey couldn’t keep the tears at bay after seeing herself for the first time as Ariel in the film, Little Mermaid.

The singer and actress revealed this during an interview with ET while on the red carpet at the BET awards.

Halle Bailey who is extremely honoured to have been a part of Ariel’s world, noted that she saw a few scenes in ADR  just the other day and couldn’t stop the waterworks.

“I’ve seen little clips…and I cried the other day. Because I was like, ‘I don’t even understand how this is happening! How this is even me?’ I get really emotional just talking about it,” she said.

 

