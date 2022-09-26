Halima Abubakar’s Sister Reveals She was Engaged to Johnson Suleman, Vows to Sue Him to Court

New details are emerging in the ongoing social media battle between Halima Abubakar and her alleged estranged lover, Johnson Suleman.

It was revealed on Sunday night that the actress whose social media has been taken over by family members due to her ailing health, was engaged to the Omega Fire Ministries head pastor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Halima Sister introduced herself and shared that the family will be suing Johnson to court.

She also let it be known that Johnson Suleman was engaged to her sister during their relationship. “You gave my sister ring for Gods (sic),” she wrote.

